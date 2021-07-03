I'm immunocompromised and can't get the vaccine. Can I still attend?

You may attend if you provide proof of a negative result from a diagnostic COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours (3 days) of entering the festival and provide proof of a negative result along with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.

I have received my first COVID-19 vaccination dose, will my first dose vaccination card be accepted at entry?

Proof of full vaccination requires the last vaccination dose to be administered at least two weeks prior to the event date which is Friday, September 3. If your dose is from a vaccine series that requires two doses, full vaccination status requirement would be met only 14 days after the second dose. For those guests who have only received the first of two doses, proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test will be required and taken prior to your date of entry to the festival.

I’m a resident of New Jersey and have the Docket app, will showing that be acceptable as proof of vaccination at the Festival gate?

You may use the Docket app to show proof of vaccination.

I lost my vaccine card. What do I do?

What kind of COVID-19 test is considered a diagnostic test?

A PCR or antigen COVID-19 test will be accepted - please be sure to bring printed proof of your negative test result, dated and time-stamped.

Will at-home COVID-19 tests be accepted?

At-home covid test results will only be accepted if there is a link to results you can print from a medical platform.

Do I have to get more than one COVID-19 test to attend all three days?

If you are unable to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, you will need to show proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before entry. If you plan to attend all three days of the festival, negative results from a test taken the morning of Thursday, September 16 will be acceptable for all three days.

Do kids under 12 need a COVID-19 test to attend?



Children under the age of 12 are not required to provide a test to attend the festival grounds at Wiggins Park, however, we do require they wear a mask while walking around the site. Children under 12 attending the BB&T Pavilion show on Saturday, will need to show proof of a negative result from a diagnostic COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours (3 days) of entering the festival

I bought a ticket and I tested positive for COVID-19. Can I get a refund?

Anyone unable to attend the festival due to a positive COVID-19 test result will be eligible for a refund. Details on refund requests will be available closer to the event.