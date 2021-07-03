INFORMATION
Festival Passes go on Sale at 10am Friday, July 9.
BEST VALUE!
3-DAY GO EVERYWHERE PASS – XPN MEMBER EXCLUSIVE Through 8/26/2021!
Enjoy all the festival performances with access to Wiggins Park, BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, and Camden Children’s Garden (on Saturday and Sunday).
PRICES START AT $85:
- WXPN MEMBERS (with promo code): $85 through August 26 / $125 starting August 27
- GENERAL PUBLIC: $170 available starting August 27
- KIDS (ages 2-12): $15
SINGLE DAY PASS OPTIONS:
Enjoy music on both stages at Wiggins Park! Saturday pass includes lawn access to BB&T Pavilion show. Saturday and Sunday include access to the Camden Children’s Garden.
- FRIDAY: $60 / $45*
- SATURDAY (includes access to BB&T Pavilion show): $70 / $55*
- SUNDAY: $60 / $45*
- KIDS – ANY SINGLE DAY (ages 2-12): $5
*WXPN Member price with promo code.
Want to upgrade or purchase a ticket to seat at BB&T Pavilion for the TEDESCHI TRUCKS FIRESIDE LIVE with special guest PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG?
XPoNential Music Festival 3-Day Go Everywhere passes and Saturday passes include GA lawn admission to the Saturday BB&T Pavilion show, however, you can still purchase separate tickets for reserved seats through Ticketmaster (which will be a separate transaction on the Ticketmaster platform and not on the XPNFEST ticketing platform).
NOTE: XPN Members who purchase a 3-Day or Saturday ticket will receive an exclusive code to save 10% on the purchase of a reserved seat. The offer code will be emailed to you within a week of your XPNFEST purchase.
Please remember this is an outdoor all-weather event. Tickets and passes are non-refundable and nontransferable.
WXPN, in consultation with its partners and the Camden County Board of Commissioners, revealed new safety protocols for the 2021 XPoNential Music Festival taking place Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 on the Camden Waterfront.
1. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to enter Wiggins Park and BB&T Pavilion. All XPoNential Music Festival Passholders age 12 or older will be required to show one of the following:
- Negative COVID-19 Test
If you are not fully vaccinated you are required to take a diagnostic COVID-19 test within 72 hours (3 days) of entering the festival and provide proof of a negative result along with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.
- Full Proof of Vaccination
You must present an original or printed copy of your vaccination card showing that the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, was given no later than Friday, September 3, along with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.
2. Per CDC guidelines, all attendees regardless of vaccination status should wear masks in any indoor spaces
3. Children under 12 are required to wear a mask when moving through the festival grounds and may remove them when seated. If they will attend the Saturday evening concert at BB&T Pavilion, they are also required to take a diagnostic COVID-19 test within 72 hours (3 days) of entering the festival and provide proof of a negative result.
Note: Individuals experiencing COVID-like symptoms are strongly encouraged to remain at home.
The safety of the WXPN community is our top priority. Recognizing that the situation with COVID-19 remains fluid, our protocols for the Festival may be impacted by local, state, and national guidelines at the time of the event. Please be sure to check this site for the most current information before heading out to the festival.
I'm immunocompromised and can't get the vaccine. Can I still attend?
You may attend if you provide proof of a negative result from a diagnostic COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours (3 days) of entering the festival and provide proof of a negative result along with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.
I have received my first COVID-19 vaccination dose, will my first dose vaccination card be accepted at entry?
Proof of full vaccination requires the last vaccination dose to be administered at least two weeks prior to the event date which is Friday, September 3. If your dose is from a vaccine series that requires two doses, full vaccination status requirement would be met only 14 days after the second dose. For those guests who have only received the first of two doses, proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test will be required and taken prior to your date of entry to the festival.
I’m a resident of New Jersey and have the Docket app, will showing that be acceptable as proof of vaccination at the Festival gate?
You may use the Docket app to show proof of vaccination.
I lost my vaccine card. What do I do?
You may attend if you provide proof of a negative result from a diagnostic COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours (3 days) of entering the festival and provide proof of a negative result along with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation.
What kind of COVID-19 test is considered a diagnostic test?
A PCR or antigen COVID-19 test will be accepted - please be sure to bring printed proof of your negative test result, dated and time-stamped.
Will at-home COVID-19 tests be accepted?
At-home covid test results will only be accepted if there is a link to results you can print from a medical platform.
Do I have to get more than one COVID-19 test to attend all three days?
If you are unable to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, you will need to show proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before entry. If you plan to attend all three days of the festival, negative results from a test taken the morning of Thursday, September 16 will be acceptable for all three days.
Do kids under 12 need a COVID-19 test to attend?
Children under the age of 12 are not required to provide a test to attend the festival grounds at Wiggins Park, however, we do require they wear a mask while walking around the site. Children under 12 attending the BB&T Pavilion show on Saturday, will need to show proof of a negative result from a diagnostic COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours (3 days) of entering the festival
I bought a ticket and I tested positive for COVID-19. Can I get a refund?
Anyone unable to attend the festival due to a positive COVID-19 test result will be eligible for a refund. Details on refund requests will be available closer to the event.
WXPN Members receive discounts on all tickets and passes that include access to Wiggins Park performances including up to half off the general public price for 3-Day Go Everywhere passes with lawn access at BB&T Pavilion performances on Saturday, September 18.
WXPN Members must use their exclusive member Promo Code to unlock the discounted prices when purchasing tickets.
Members! Check your email on Thursday, July 8th for the Promo Code for discounted or complimentary passes (depending on level of membership) before they go on sale to the public.
Discounts are not offered on Kids tickets and passes.
If you’re a member at the $30/month level or above, you may be eligible to receive a complimentary pair (2) of 3-Day Go Everywhere Passes with lawn access at BB&T Pavilion on Saturday as a thank-you gift with your ongoing donation - member services will be in touch.
NEW THIS YEAR
3-Day Passes are exclusively available for XPN Members for just $85 now through August 26, 2021.
As of August 27, 2021, the price increases to $125 for XPN Members and will be available to the General Public for $170.
Daily gate and performance times have not been announced yet. Stay tuned for details to come.
Due to extremely limited parking and heavy traffic, public transportation is by far the best way to get to the festival. Some great alternatives to driving include:
RiverLink Ferry
If you’re coming from Philadelphia, the Delaware River Waterfront Riverlink Ferry drops you off right at the festival entrance. Fare and scheduling information can be found here.
River Line Park & Ride
River Line has 20 stations from Trenton to Camden and includes a stop right in the heart of the Waterfront. There is FREE parking at most River LINE stations. Complete River Line information and schedules here.
PATCO
PATCO has stations located in Center City at 8th and Market, 10th and Locust, 12th and Locust, and 16th and Locust in Philadelphia, as well as all over South Jersey. Exit at Broadway station and change underground to NJ Transit’s RiverLINE for a quick ride or go to ground level and walk 3 blocks. Schedules and fares can be found here.
Ride sharing services (Uber, Lyft, etc.)
Ride sharing services can be used; however, there is no designated drop-off area at Wiggins Park or BB&T Pavilion.
BB&T Pavilion’s address is 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103
Wiggins Park’s address is 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103
------------------------------------------------------
PARKING
The XPoNential Music Festival secures as many local parking lots as possible, offering discounted rates. Details about all available parking lots will be announced closer to the Festival dates.
A complete list of items allowed into the festival grounds will be provided as we get closer to the festival. Please check back here for details.
What should I expect in terms of security and safety at the festival?
Camden County officials provide a full staff of trained security and traffic officials. Police and fire officials are also present and an integral part of the overall safety and security procedures.
All bags and coolers are subject to search at the entrances to Wiggins Park as well as the entrances to BB&T Pavilion. All guests are subject to magnetic wands and/or metal detectors before entry to Wiggins Park and BB&T Pavilion.
Will there be medical staff at the festival?
Emergency medical services are present throughout the festival to attend to any medical needs. In case of any medical emergency that requires immediate attention please find a festival staff member who can coordinate the proper response.
Can I smoke at the Festival?
Smoking is not permitted by ordinance at any Camden County parks including Wiggins Park. You must leave the festival grounds in order to smoke. Please remember to obtain a wristband for reentry before you exit. BB&T Pavilion allows smoking in designated areas only.
Is re-entry to the festival possible?
Yes, you may reenter Wiggins Park after obtaining a re-entry or WXPN Member wristband for that day. Wristbands will be available within the festival grounds each day. Holders of 3-Day Festival Passes must get a new wristband each day for re-entry. There is NO re-entry at BB&T Pavilion.
Is the Festival area handicap accessible?
Wiggins Park and BB&T are accessible. Wheelchair-accessible port-a-potties and restrooms are available as well. We’ll have more details as we get closer to the festival.
XPoNential Music Festival welcomes individuals of all abilities. Wiggins Park and BB&T Pavilion are handicapped-accessible. Wheelchair-accessible port-a-potties and restrooms are available as well.
We’ll have more details as we get closer to the Festival.
