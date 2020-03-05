ON SALE FRIDAY MARCH 13 @ 10am
ON SALE FRIDAY MARCH 13 @10am
 

FRIDAY JULY 26 

BB&T PAVILION

HOZIER

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

KILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

WIGGINS PARK

DAWES

BETTYE LAVETTE

RAYLAND BAXTER

Nilüfer Yanya

CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM

FOXTROT & THE GET DOWN

SATURDAY JULY 27

SUNDAY JULY 28

TAKE OUR SURVEY

BB&T PAVILION

 
 
NATHANIEL
RATELIFF

Grace Potter

The Marcus King Band

Norah
Jones

Mavis Staples

 
 

3 DAYS AT WIGGINS PARK

Citizen Cope · The New Pornographers · Liz Phair · Black Pumas · Son Volt · Devon Gilfillian · Samantha Fish · Illiterate Light · Bailen · Molly Tuttle · Michaela Anne · Paul Beaubrun · Anna Shoemaker · Stella Ruze · Great Time · Arthur Thomas and the Funkatorium

* AND MORE *

ON SALE FRIDAY MARCH 13
 
TAKE OUR SURVEY

BB&T PAVILION

 
 
NATHANIEL
RATELIFF

Grace Potter

The Marcus King Band

Norah
Jones

Mavis Staples

 
 

3 DAYS AT WIGGINS PARK

Citizen Cope · The New Pornographers · Liz Phair · Black Pumas · Son Volt · Devon Gilfillian · Samantha Fish · Illiterate Light · Bailen · Molly Tuttle · Michaela Anne · Paul Beaubrun · Anna Shoemaker · Stella Ruze · Great Time · Arthur Thomas and the Funkatorium

* AND MORE *

ON SALE MARCH 13, 2020
 
ON SALE FRIDAY MARCH 13 @ 10am
BB&T PAVILION

NATHANIEL
RATELIFF

Grace Potter

The Marcus
King Band

Norah
Jones

Mavis Staples

3 DAYS AT WIGGINS PARK

Citizen Cope
The New Pornographers
Liz Phair
Black Pumas
Son Volt
Devon Gilfillian
Samantha Fish
Illiterate Light
Bailen
Molly Tuttle
Michaela Anne
Paul Beaubrun
Anna Shoemaker
Stella Ruze
Great Time
Arthur Thomas and the Funkatorium

* AND MORE *

ON SALE MARCH 13

The XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru Celebrates over 25 Years offering an unparalleled experience for music discovery.

The XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru features three stages, 30+ performers, and an eclectic line-up of established and up-and-coming artists heard on WXPN, the award-winning Philadelphia public radio station. We’re proud to celebrate over 25 years of bringing the XPN community and true music fans together for a 3-day, family-friendly experience along the riverfront.

spotify playlist
CAMDEN CHILDRENS GARDEN

Join Kids Corner host Kathy O’Connell as she plants herself all weekend in the Camden Children’s Garden – proudly proclaiming it the Kids Corner Garden; complete with live music, free face painting, science-to-go and even an amazing Water Sprayground to cool down from that warm July sun. Your #XPNfest wristband gets you access to the Garden both Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am-5pm.

Image

