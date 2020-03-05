FRIDAY JULY 26
BB&T PAVILION
HOZIER
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
KILLIAM SHAKESPEARE
WIGGINS PARK
DAWES
BETTYE LAVETTE
RAYLAND BAXTER
Nilüfer Yanya
CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM
FOXTROT & THE GET DOWN
SATURDAY JULY 27
SUNDAY JULY 28
ON SALE FRIDAY MARCH 13
BB&T PAVILION
NATHANIEL
RATELIFF
Grace Potter
The Marcus
King Band
Norah
Jones
Mavis Staples
3 DAYS AT WIGGINS PARK
Citizen Cope
The New Pornographers
Liz Phair
Black Pumas
Son Volt
Devon Gilfillian
Samantha Fish
Illiterate Light
Bailen
Molly Tuttle
Michaela Anne
Paul Beaubrun
Anna Shoemaker
Stella Ruze
Great Time
Arthur Thomas and the Funkatorium
* AND MORE *
The XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru Celebrates over 25 Years offering an unparalleled experience for music discovery.
The XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru features three stages, 30+ performers, and an eclectic line-up of established and up-and-coming artists heard on WXPN, the award-winning Philadelphia public radio station. We’re proud to celebrate over 25 years of bringing the XPN community and true music fans together for a 3-day, family-friendly experience along the riverfront.
CAMDEN CHILDRENS GARDEN
Join Kids Corner host Kathy O’Connell as she plants herself all weekend in the Camden Children’s Garden – proudly proclaiming it the Kids Corner Garden; complete with live music, free face painting, science-to-go and even an amazing Water Sprayground to cool down from that warm July sun. Your #XPNfest wristband gets you access to the Garden both Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am-5pm.